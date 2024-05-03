With your help, Save My Life made €30,819 to rescue animals in need

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 03 May 2024 • 9:59

Mark Ellis (Ruby Rox) collecting raised funds Credit: SAVE MY LIFE Animal Charity Benidorm, Facebook

The outstanding Save My Life concert on April 28 united music enthusiasts and charity supporters in Benidorm Palace, raising a total of €30,819, all of which will be used to aid the vulnerable animals.

With the concert´s success, Save My Life can now continue delivering veterinary services and food supplies to animals in need and host them at their shelter as they await their new, caring owner.

The impressive amount of the raised funds came from ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle, an auction and donations on the day of the performance, as well as €3,700 from the local businesses who sponsored the event.

The significant amount of €6743,61 came from the dedicated and talented Ruby Rox (Mark Ellis), who collected the money raised from the performances in the Riviera Hotel from October 2023 until April 2024,

Save My Life shared the triumphant results on Facebook: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support to ourselves and our Save My Life charity event last Sunday.”

The charity expressed their gratitude to “the very talented acts, our two hosts, Benidorm Palace and their team of staff, local businesses who sponsored our event, Fat Cat Print Ltd who made all our merchandise and to every single person who bought a ticket and supported us.”

For the 11th time since its founding, Save My Life highlighted the kindness of our community and proved how much meaningful charity can be achieved when we all come together.

Keep in touch with Save My Life here.