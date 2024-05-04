Triathlon extravaganza 

By John Ensor • Published: 04 May 2024 • 0:10

Roquetas de Mar triathlon. Credit: roquetasdemar.es

Roquetas de Mar is set to become the vibrant hub for triathlon enthusiasts as it hosts the exhilarating Iberdrola and National Triathlon Club Leagues 2024.

On May 25 and 26, the city will witness a flurry of action with the Spanish SuperSprint Triathlon Championships for Clubs, SuperSprint for Clubs 2×2, and Couples Relay.

Saturday, May 25, will feature the national SuperSprint Triathlon Club competitions alongside the Pairs Relay Triathlon championships. The excitement continues on Sunday, May 26, with the 2×2 SuperSprint Relay tests.

The circuits, in the centre of Roquetas, will once again bring the triathlon spectacle closer to the entire population, generating a considerable impact with huge participation from clubs across Spain.

Mayor Gabriel Amat expressed his delight, highlighting the city’s strong ties with triathlon, explaining that Roquetas de Mar has forged a relationship with the Triathlon that is reflected in ‘the importance of hosting a sporting event of this nature.’

He emphasised the collaborative effort between the city council and the Spanish Triathlon Federation, affirming Roquetas de Mar’s suitability as a host city.

This event not only promotes sporting excellence but also showcases Roquetas de Mar’s diverse tourist offerings, from its pristine beaches to its rich cultural and gastronomic experiences.