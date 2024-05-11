20th anniversary summer party

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Ultimate Cher
Club de Leones, the German-speaking Lions Club in Marbella, is celebrating their 20th anniversary.
In keeping with the occasion, they are holding a grand celebration in a wonderful location, with great live music and even greater guests. It’s on Saturday June 8 on the terrace of the Hapimag Resort, directly on the Paseo in Marbella.
It will be a charity gala in the style of a summer night party, with a summery, festive atmosphere and a summer night dress code. Guests will be greeted with music by Igor Saxofon from 7pm, after which cocktails will be served on the terrace.
The Hapimag kitchen is offering a Mediterranean buffet before the party begins. Them Fixation, Marbella’s No. 1 party band, will start the show complemented by two highlights: the Ultimate Cher, who will really heat things up, and Los Amanos, a duo with Lions member Dr Garbiel Grabowski featuring South American sounds for the soul.
There are five Lions Clubs in Marbella. With almost 60 members, the German-speaking club is by far the largest and most active of them. Why German-speaking? Many different nationalities live here on the Costa del Sol, including many German-speaking people from Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Some spend part or all of their retirement here, others moved to the Costa del Sol a long time ago. This event is an opportunity to get together and also raise funds for charity.
The admission price is €130, with the profits going to the children’s charity Cadi and, to help raise money for the Lions charities, there will also be a raffle on the night. So, please register for the big party, for more information and bookings, email: lions.summerparty@gmail.com
