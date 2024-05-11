Aiming for a bullseye

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 May 2024 • 17:19

Aim for the bullseye Photo: Rawpixel CC

Come on down, step up to the oche, and play darts at The Cazbah on Wednesday June 19 with La Cala de Mijas Lions.

Based on the old TV show Bullseye staring Jim Bowen. This event is a combination of darts and questions. Teams need to be 1 dart player and 3 quizzers. The entry tickets are on sale soon at the Lions Charity shop, make sure you bring your ticket with you as there is a free draw.

The actual game will start at 3:15pm but get there early to get a good view of the stage. For those of you who remember: “You can’t beat a bit of Bully” and “Have a look at what you could have won”

Tickets are on sale at the Lions Charity Shop on Calle Torremolinos in La Cala at €10 per person. There will be a prize for one lucky ticket holder.