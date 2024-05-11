Aiming for a bullseye

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 May 2024 • 17:19
Aim for the bullseye
Photo: Rawpixel CC
Come on down, step up to the oche, and play darts at The Cazbah on Wednesday June 19 with La Cala de Mijas Lions.
Based on the old TV show Bullseye staring Jim Bowen. This event is a combination of darts and questions. Teams need to be 1 dart player and 3 quizzers. The entry tickets are on sale soon at the Lions Charity shop, make sure you bring your ticket with you as there is a free draw.
The actual game will start at 3:15pm but get there early to get a good view of the stage. For those of you who remember: “You can’t beat a bit of Bully” and “Have a look at what you could have won”
Tickets are on sale at the Lions Charity Shop on Calle Torremolinos in La Cala at €10 per person. There will be a prize for one lucky ticket holder.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.