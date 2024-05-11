An evening to remember

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 May 2024 • 20:29

Manolito from the Gipsy Kings Photo: The Beach House

Manolito from the former Gipsy Kings is back. With his band they are visiting the Beach House Marbella again on Friday May 31 to show off some of their world hits, like Bamoboléo, Volare and Baila Me.

Manolo, whose real name is Phillipe Bourgues, was born in Avignon, France. His dexterity and passion for flamenco guitar, made him the protégé of world-famous flamenco guitarist Manitas de Plata (aka The Little Silver Hands).

Manitas became his mentor and together they shared stages performing and enchanting audiences. During the 1960s, Manitas De Plata, father of Gipsy Kings lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo and his cousin Jose Reyes, father of Gipsy Kings lead vocal singer Nicolas Reyes introduced the world to the gypsy rumba flamenco, performing in venues including Carnegie Hall in New York City.

But you don’t have to travel to the USA to see him, for this event in Marbella, the Beach House combines live entertainment with an unforgettable Flamenco show and a superb dinner.

The evening features: Manolo and Vito from the Gipsy Kings, support act Brazilian vocalist Felipe Madrid, a Flamenco Show and a three-course á la carte dining experience, all for just €155 per person. For reservations, see the website, phone: 952 83 94 58 or WhatsApp: 0034 617 946 239