By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 May 2024 • 18:31

Charity hog roast Photo: Marbella Hog Roast Company

The Foreign Residents Association of Estepona (AREME), is hosting a Charity Hog Roast on Sunday June 16, which is being held at Sol y Sierra, Parque Antena (Rita’s Bar) from 1pm to 6pm

There will be live music with Karen Danzig and a hog roast by the Marbella Hog Roast Company with all profits from the raffle going to AREME’s charity, This year they are raising the money for the Estepona soup kitchen which cooks food for local families and offers a delivery service.

Karen Danzig is a British singer mostly known for her success in the Clubland genre of Dance music. She sang and co-wrote “Heartbeatz” which entered the Top 20 UK charts at No.16. Karen also had her own pop-dance girlband, TULA, who made appearances on the first series of X Factor and she sang on the first Clubland Ibiza tour, as well as the first Dance Nation Arena tour.

Karen will be entertaining you as you enjoy great food and tickets cost just €30 from: info.areme2022@gmail.com, alternatively, go along to one of the associations coffee mornings, visit Rita’s Bar or contact Jim Stevenson on +34 677 86 69 53.