Desirable property for sale in the Arctic

By Linda Hall •
Published: 11 May 2024 • 21:01
WEDEL JARSLBERG: 60 square kilometres of private land for sale Sore Fagerfjord
Photo credit:CC/Gary Bembridge
The only remaining privately-owned land in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago is up for sale with a €300 million price tag.
The Sore Fagerfjord land at Wedel Jarslberg, which was described by global estate agency Knight Frank as having “environmental, scientific and economic importance”, covers an area of around 60 square kilometres and is 10 times bigger than Gibraltar.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire land on one of the world-famous Svalbard islands,” Knight Frank’s Will Matthews, told Euronews.
Svalbard is strategically important because the islands are located midway between the north coast of Norway and the North Pole, and have been described as the gateway to the Arctic. All other properties in the region are controlled either by Norway or Russia.
The lawyer representing the company which owns the land said it would “ sell to the highest bidder”, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the sale.
“We are currently speaking with a collection of ultra-high-net-worth individuals from across the globe who each have a passion for conservation and philanthropy,” Will Matthews said to Euronews.
The Bloomberg article also recalled the 2014 controversy when another privately-owned property in the region, known to have rich coal deposits, received an offer from China. The sale was eventually prevented from going through when the Norwegian government stepped in and bought the land.
The future purchaser will be required to come from one of the countries that have signed up to the Svalbard Treaty, which was originally ratified in 1920. There are now 46 signatories and they include Russia and China.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.