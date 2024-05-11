Dolphin spotted in La Manga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 May 2024 • 13:13

La Manga’s Surprise Visitor Image: @MeteOrihuela

A stunning sighting of a dolphin near Isla Grosa and the Islote de El Farallón has been captured by a local resident in the Mar Menor region. ‘MeteOrihuela’ shared images showing a dolphin swimming close to La Manga, Isla Grosa, and the Islote de El Farallón, all belonging to the area of San Javier.

Bottlenose Dolphin Encounter

Identified as a bottlenose dolphin (‘Tursiops truncatus’) by ‘MeteOrihuela’, this species, also known as the common dolphin or bottle-nosed dolphin, is not commonly seen in the Mar Menor region but is not entirely rare either. These dolphins are known to inhabit enclosed seas such as the Black Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean, and the Gulf of California.

¡Increíble sensación! Ayer (08/05/2024), ejemplar de #delfín mular nadando en las aguas del #MarMediterráneo, muy cerca de #LaManga del #MarMenor, de la #IslaGrosa y del Islote de El Farallón. Vídeo: Antonio Lorente. pic.twitter.com/j9vd3txGy7 — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) May 9, 2024

La Manga’s Aquatic Charm

Bottlenose dolphins can measure between 1.9 and 3.8 meters in length, with males usually longer than females. Such encounters, though infrequent, highlight the diverse marine life thriving in this region and why we need to protect it.

For more Costa Calida news click here