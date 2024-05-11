How to take care of flowers at home

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 May 2024 • 9:41

Spanish balconies blooming with flowers Credit: Nick, Flickr

In Spain’s warm climate, you can always rely on soaking up the sun and breathing in the sea scent on the veranda.

Here, nature becomes part of the home, and many Spaniards cultivate this relationship with nature by planting geraniums on their balconies. If you want to plant your home with flowers, you should bear the following in mind.

For optimal growth, geraniums need sunlight, but should be protected from too much sun during the hottest hours.

The soil must be rich and well-drained to make the plants stronger and more resistant to diseases and pests.

The best location for geraniums is on balconies facing south or west to ensure the best sun exposure. It is not advisable to place the flowers in plastic pots as they can overheat the roots. Use clay or concrete instead.

Regular fertilisation is also essential, it is recommended to use special compost rich in potassium and phosphorus to ensure adequate growth.

Watering should never be excessive; overwatering can destroy the plants. The plants should be cared for regularly and as long as they are treated with care, they will blossom into lush, beautiful colours, transforming your home.