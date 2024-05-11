By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 May 2024 • 17:54

Folklore Festival Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

The International Folklore Festival of Alhaurín de la Torre will take place on Saturday May 25 at the Finca Municipal El Portón.

It will be the first time that the two folklore-cultural associations of the municipality, Raíces and Horizonte y Solera, have joined forces for a single event of music and dance of different styles and origins, which will bring together some 200 artists on stage.

The councillor for Activities and Events at El Portón, Andrés García, and the presidents of both associations, Carmen Nogales and Ramón Linares, have launched the festival. It will start at 7pm and will be presented by Juanma and Merche López.

It will be a spectacle and a celebration of folklore, culture, song and dance from various lands, from Malaga to Mexico, passing through Murcia. There will be five participating groups, Raíces y Horizonte, as host and organiser of this first joint event, and the following guests: Mariachi de la Costa del Sol; Peña El Rincón Pulpitero, folk group Virgen de Fátima from Murcia; the Asociación Folclórica Cultural Juan Navarro from Torremolinos and the Asociación Folclórica Cultural Solera from Alhaurín de la Torre.

Both the councillor, Andrés García, and the presidents of the two local associations have invited the public to come and enjoy the festival, the diversity, quality and talent of each of the folklore groups and their variety of cultural and musical styles.