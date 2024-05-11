IRONMAN Mallorca 2024

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 11 May 2024 • 20:36

Moments from the finish line, IRONMAN 2024

On Saturday May 11, Alcudia played host to one of the largest IRONMAN events in the world. The town saw enthusiastic spectators lining the streets and beach to offer their encouragement to competitors, creating an electric atmosphere.

Playa d’Alcudia

The race began within the tranquil waters of the Bay of Alcudia, offering a picturesque setting for the 1.9km swim sector. Athletes started and finished at Playa d’Alcudia. As competitors emerged from the swim, they were greeted by a cheering crowd lining the 100-meter stretch of IRONMAN red carpet.

Mountainous Landscapes

Following the swim, athletes embarked on a challenging 90km bike ride, navigating through mountainous landscapes. The subsequent three-loop, 21.1 km run unfolded along the scenic Alcudia Bay, culminating in a triumphant finish on the beachfront.

UK and Germany Claim Victory

Emma Pallent-Brown of the UK claimed victory in the women’s competition, while Nicolas Mann of Germany secured the top spot in the men’s race.