Mallorca Sleep Coach Reveals Secrets to Restful Nights

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 11 May 2024 • 22:47

Olena helps adults and children achieve restful sleep

Olena Santangeli, a Mallorca resident originally from Helsinki, is a child and adult sleep coach. A neuroscientist with 15 years of experience in sleep medicine, Olena studied at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital.

Having suffered from severe insomnia herself as a new mum, Olena understood the benefits of working with a sleep coach. When she moved to Mallorca, she discovered her true calling; helping others to achieve restful nights.

Sleep – The Foundation of Wellness

Olena noticed a reoccurring theme among her clients: poor sleep was often linked to a range of other issues, including anxiety and reduced quality of life. “Sleep is the foundation of wellbeing.” she explains, “Without it, everything else starts to unravel.”

In order to help others, Olena developed a comprehensive approach combining her scientific background and personal experience.

Olena’s Top Tips for Better Sleep in Adults

Morning Sunlight: Expose yourself to natural sunlight every morning for up to 2 – 10 minutes to regulate hormones involved in alertness and sleep.

Early Exercise: Aim for at least 15 minutes of exercise daily, preferably earlier in the day to enhance sleep quality.

Routine Matters: Establish consistent morning and evening routines to signal to your body when it’s time to wake up and wind down.

Sleep Environment: Create a conducive sleep environment by keeping your bedroom cool, dark and quiet.

