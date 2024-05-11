Murcia’s symphony of sound in nature

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 May 2024 • 11:11
Murcia's Music Meets Nature
Image: Shutterstock/ Antonio Lopez Velasco
THE Region of Murcia is once again celebrating its natural beauty with the ‘Music and Nature’ concert cycle. This initiative, organised by the Department of Environment and the Murcia Conservatory of Music, aims to blend music and nature into a unique experience.
Four concerts will take place in Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, Blanca, and Moratalla, honouring The International Days of Natural Parks, Biodiversity, and the Natura 2000 Network.
Starting on May 16 at Caravaca Castle, the gala promises to be a grand affair with orchestral groups performing iconic movie soundtracks. The concerts will continue until May 22.
The concerts aim to raise environmental awareness in a festive and fun way. Supported by the European Regional Development Fund, the concerts will captivate audiences with visuals and environmental messages.
With a diverse repertoire, including cinematic compositions and local pieces, the concerts cater to all ages and audiences, promoting a deeper appreciation for environmental conservation.
