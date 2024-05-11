Nicole King – What to do?

By Nicole King • Published: 11 May 2024 • 16:23

Fashion show for AFESOL

Marbella is buzzing with people and events, you needn’t ever spend a moment alone if you don’t want to.

Charity is a great way to make friends and integrate in the community, whilst helping others. Volunteering a few hours a week to a charity shop, walking a dog, visiting the elderly, the list goes on of opportunities to do something worthwhile and meet other locals with similar interests.

Please don’t assume you’ll feel out of place even if you don’t know anybody, as our city is very transitional with newcomers daily, most groups are very welcoming and supportive of strangers!

I don’t think there are many other cities in the world, as small as Marbella, that hosts as many events in aid of charity as we do. There’s always something going on, organised by the locals, to bring in funds and raise awareness!

Kicking off before dawn on Saturday, 11th of May is this year’s Darkness into Light walk, with various meeting points to walk literally from darkness into light, symbolising the struggle for those with overwhelming thoughts, who sometimes can’t see the light through the dark. Afesol is the local charity connected with this event. Please check them out to see how you can help, or they can help you.

On 17th of May Age Concern Marbella has a Charity Gala dinner dance at the Guadalmina Golf Club, again raising necessary funds to continue their great work supporting our aging community.

On the 25th of May the Lions Club Marbella Cosmopolite is hosting a charity gala dinner at Divot, raising funds and awareness for Debra, the Butterfly Skin Children charity.

I hope to see you around!