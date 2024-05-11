Nora Johnson – Squeezing Sevilla tourists until the pips squeak

By Nora Johnson •
Tourists thronging the picturesque streets of Sevilla may soon find their wallets a tad lighter as they soak in the splendour of the Plaza de España. Plans are brewing to introduce a fee to rein in the crowds flocking to this historic square.
Adorned with a majestic neo-Moorish palace and flanked by soaring towers, the Plaza stands as a testament to the 1929 Ibero-American Exhibition. And from horse-drawn carriages to strolling pedestrians it’s seen it all. Hollywood even took notice, casting it as a backdrop for the iconic Star Wars movie “The Phantom Menace”. Meanwhile the proposal has sparked a wave of discontent among visitors and locals.
“A tourist tax would line the city’s coffers without causing such an uproar. Listen to the people, not the hotel bigwigs!” one disgruntled observer moaned. Another echoed similar sentiments, calling for both a tourist tax and sensible management to handle the tourist tide inundating the city.
With over 3 million visitors annually swelling a population of 700,000, Seville stands tall as Spain’s third most visited city. But as tourism floods in, the tide of debate swells over its sustainability. From Venice (which began charging last month) to Seville, cities are wrestling with the delicate balancing act between struggling with visitors and preserving their unique charm.
