Summer Craft Market

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 May 2024 • 11:23
Fuengirola craft market
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
The Fuengirola Craft Market will be held for another year on the Paseo Marítimo de Los Boliches on the stretch between the arroyo Real and the monument to La Peseta. From June 14 until September 15 a total of 10 wooden huts will offer all kinds of artisan products.
“Artisan work is a more sustainable and environmentally friendly form of production as it is carried out manually and with natural materials”, said Francisco Javier García Lara, Councillor for Commerce and Public Roads, adding that, “this market is also a tourist attraction and an added attraction for our Paseo Marítimo and a great way to boost employment”.
The market features craft stalls and organic products that is usually open from 8pm until late into the evening. On the stalls of the craft market you can find many local artisans and artists, confectioners and farmers with organic products.
It is a market that is very popular with both local residents and visitors to Fuengirola and is very important for all those artisans who work with traditional materials including metal, leather, glass and stone. “The market aims to be a showcase for these crafts which can be appreciated by our neighbours”, said García Lara.
