Swapping in style

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 May 2024 • 14:00

Kind Living clothes swapping Credit: Kind Living, Facebook

Come to the clothing swap in Javea on May 17 to purchase pre-loved pieces from the spring-summer collection.

If you want to free your closet and stay sustainable, why not give them a second use? Bring the pieces you no longer want and donate them to the community.

Look through a vast collection of garments in different sizes and styles to find pieces which suit you and re-home them to help protect the environment. Jewellery, shoes, scarves, dresses, trousers; anything you can search for is found here.

King Living Clothes Swap is taking place at L’Espai Comboi, Av. del Puerto, 20, Local 2, 03730 Javea, on May 17, 7pm–9pm for just €12,50 entry.