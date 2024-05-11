Swapping in style

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 11 May 2024 • 14:00
Kind Living clothes swapping
Credit: Kind Living, Facebook
Come to the clothing swap in Javea on May 17 to purchase pre-loved pieces from the spring-summer collection.
If you want to free your closet and stay sustainable, why not give them a second use? Bring the pieces you no longer want and donate them to the community.
Look through a vast collection of garments in different sizes and styles to find pieces which suit you and re-home them to help protect the environment. Jewellery, shoes, scarves, dresses, trousers; anything you can search for is found here.
King Living Clothes Swap is taking place at L’Espai Comboi, Av. del Puerto, 20, Local 2, 03730 Javea, on May 17, 7pm–9pm for just €12,50 entry.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.