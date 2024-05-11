By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 11 May 2024 • 9:20

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024

Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam set up the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards a few years ago and were amazed at the success. This spurred them on to launch the Comedy Pet Photography Awards with a cash prize of £500 for the best overall photo.

There are 30 finalists in the 2024 competition and you can vote for your favourite, click on your favourite image at this link: leave your email address, and that’s it. You will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win £100 and the overall winner will be announced on June 6.

And if you would like to enter an image in the competition next time around it’s easy: you pay £5 to enter 5 fabulous images or videos, if you pay £10 you can enter 15 extraordinary images or videos.

Lots of people ask the founders why they run the competition and what they are trying to achieve to which Paul responded: “Through the Comedy Pets, we want to promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues and celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives”.

They want to bang the drum as loud as they can for animal welfare and make sure it is at the heart of what they do. Because behind the funny images and videos of the competition, there is a very serious and fundamental message to help, respect and care for animals in the most humane way possible.

Every year as the competition gets a little bigger, the message is getting a little louder and they can help more animals. So check out the images on the website and vote for your favourite knowing that you’re also helping raise awareness of the animals we call our friends.