The one handed pianist

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 May 2024 • 19:05

Photo: Manuel López

Manuel López is an international pianist, cellist capable of playing any repertoire covering all of classical and neoclassical classical music of the moment; and all just with his left hand!

He began his studies at the age of 4 in Madrid and in 1995, he was the youngest student in the history of the Conservatory of Music of Madrid.

In 2018 he suffered a stroke as a result of an operation to alleviate the effects of focal dystonia in his right hand, a devastating disease that affects more than 1 per cent of musicians and which prevents Manuel from performing with his right hand, instead, dedicating all his effort to show people that it is possible to play the piano with only the left hand.

Since then he has done nothing but perform, taking his music to every possible corner of Spain with only his left hand. His repertoire for the left hand now covers all periods and periods of classical music, with works by: Bach, Liszt, Chopin, Scriabin, Rachmaninov, Albeniz, Brahms.

Manuel is performing at the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella on Thursday May 23 at 7pm, admission is €10 and tickets are available from www.mientrada.net, at the box office or by phoning 952 93 88 14

“The love of music can do anything. Do what you love and do it well. Nothing is impossible both in life and in music if you really love it”, he said, adding, “this is a concert of overcoming, where I want to show people that both in music and in life there are no limits, you should never give up in the face of any adversity”