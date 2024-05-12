A night at the musicals

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 May 2024 • 16:41
The best of musical theatre
Photo: GoodFon CC
Step into a world of musical enchantment at Musical Nights on Saturday May 25. An immersive musical theatre experience where the whole bar become the stage at The Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas.
From the electrifying Grease to the timeless Les Miserables, the soulful Sister Act to the groovy Mamma Mia, as well as Chicago, Greatest Showman, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Blues Brothers and more immerse yourself in a spectacular showcase of Broadway’s finest.
Featuring the wonderful performers Emma Prothero, Dahlia Helsby, Catrina Helsby, Aida Garner and Orla Jay. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 9pm for a night of music, magic, and memories. Tickets are only €10 per person so reserve your seat now, call+34 602 53 57 10
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
