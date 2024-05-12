Charity tribute to the 80s

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 May 2024 • 9:19

Photo: JJ Santamaría Segarra

On Saturday May 25, the 80s ‘movida’ (movement) of Malaga invites you to take part in a festive reunion at the Recinto Ferial in Torremolinos celebrating the new trends in clothes, attitude and music that arrived here in the 80s.

One of the pioneers of the movement in Malaga was Santa, whose bar offered concerts and a new modern atmosphere. It was so successful that the owner opened another bar in Torremolinos called ‘La Cueva’. Countless bands and artists passed through there, as they did in all the other venues subsequently opened by Santa.

José Juan Santamaría ‘Santa’ Segarra, closed his premises after more than 20 years and unfortunately he succumbed to cancer. This event that bears his name will not only be a celebration of his life but will raise money for Cudeca to help in the Foundation’s fight against cancer.

On May 25, at the Los Amigos del Arte stand at the Torremolinos fairgrounds, Santa’s friends from the music scene of the time and many others from the current scene will come together for a concert in tribute to the man who was so influential.

The event will start at midday, there will be free paella from 2pm and musical performances with No Picky, Alvarock y Cía, Los Copiones, Flying Lee Band, Tempo Dos, The Harringtons, Fuzz Division, Orquesta Dondragón, Noise Six, La Rabia, and DJs, all with different musical styles.

At the end, a jam session with some surprises from well-known artists from the Malaga and national music scene will close the musical event. The proceeds from the bar and the charity raffle will go to the Cudeca Foundation.