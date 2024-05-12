Dawn of the Dead

By John Smith •
Published: 12 May 2024 • 13:10
The quarter master will clothe the army
Credit: Viral Zombie Facebook
Renowned director of horror movies, the late George Romero was quoted as saying “When there’s no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth.”
Be warned those living in or near the town of Pulpi that this is what is due to occur on the night of May 25 when the VIRAL ZOMBIE® REAL GAME takes over for that one night.
This increasingly popular night event sees a mixture of local people and actors taking part in a series of adventures throughout the town.
They will have to role-play with various characters that they encounter on their way, as well as a group of soldiers and carry out the different missions that they will ask of them.
Tickets cost from €10 to €35 depending upon the role that you wish to play and there are a number of rules to ensure that everyone who takes part is kept safe.
The organisers stress that this is not a competition, but an event, an apocalyptic night with a Scape Room that uses the entire municipality and it is meant to appeal the whole family with special group prices.
There are also rules concerning those under 18 so that if aged 15 to 17, they must carry a letter from a parent or guardian confirming that they may take part and any aged between 10 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
