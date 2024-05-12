Disqualified from Eurovision – what it means for Europe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 May 2024 • 19:39

Joost Klein at the semi-finals Credit: Wojciech Pędzich, WikiCommons, [[File:Joost Klein, semi-finals, Eurovision 2024 05.jpg|Joost_Klein,_semi-finals,_Eurovision_2024_05]]

The Dutch Eurovision contestant, Joost Klein, was disqualified from the competition just hours before the finals what caused it and what are the consequences?

The “Europapa” singer was prohibited from performing in Eurovision´s finals, according to the EBU (the European Broadcasting Union), due to “a complaint made by a female member of the production crew.”

“While the legal process is ongoing, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest,” stated the Broadcasting Union, disqualifying the Dutch contestant on the day of his performance; something which has never happened in the 68-year history of Eurovision.

The Dutch public broadcaster, AVROTROS, representing Joost, shared their version of the incident: “Contrary to what was clearly specified beforehand, Joost was recorded just as he was leaving the stage urgently to reach the “Green Room”. At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he did not want to be recorded. His wish was not respected. This led him to give a threatening gesture towards the camera.”

The broadcaster emphasised: “Joost did not touch the camera operator,” and expressed that Joost´s disqualification “disappointed and upset by the millions of fans who were excited about this night.”

With the Swedish Police continuing to deal with the case, more than 200,000 people signed a petition to show support with the 26-year-old singer but Eurovision stood by its decision.

The contest stated on its official website: “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein´s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules.”

The statement was met with public debate. Thousands of Eurovision fans expressed their views on X, reflecting on Russia´s absence, Israeli inclusion and Norway´s late withdrawal.

“What Joost brought to the Netherlands and Europe should not have ended this way,” commented AVROTROS. The singer meanwhile, made no public statements. In light of this year´s surprises and last-minute decisions, music fans from all over the world are contemplating the nature of European values.