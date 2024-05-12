Eurovision Style – The English Choir

By Anna Akopyan •
The English Choir
The English Choir of Teulada celebrates the final of the Eurovision competition with themed performances on May 22- 23.
On Wednesday, May 22, at the Casa de la Cultura in Javea and on Thursday, May, at the Los Arcos Restaurant in Pedreguer, The English Choir invites you to a Eurovision-themed concert to hear the greatest hits interpreted in the Choir´s unique and timeless style.
All guests are encouraged to wear traditional costumes and bring the flags of the countries they support. During the performances, the English Choir will represent nations from all over the world and perform the best songs from the 57-year history of the Eurovision contest.
Spanish, German, Italian, Swedish and other pop anthems will enliven the two days of concerts. All guests will be able to vote for their favourite song at the end of the show and choose their own Eurovision winner.
May 22, 7.30pm-9pm, Casa de Cultura, Javea.
May 23, 7.30-pm-9pm, Los Arcos Restaurant, Pedruguer.
Book your place for €12 here.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
