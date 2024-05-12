Foundations for growth from Early Years at Lady Elizabeth School

By EWN • Published: 12 May 2024 • 15:11

Unveiling our Early Years Curriculum and Teaching Approach 100% in English

The best Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) practice recognises and values the importance of play as a vehicle for children’s learning. As Albert Einstein once said “Play is the highest form of research”. That is why at the Lady Elizabeth School, we aim to provide our children with a safe, stimulating and caring environment in which they will thrive. Child-led play is central to our curriculum and pedagogy and our team, who are highly experienced and have a sound understanding of how young children learn, can observe them as they act and interact in their play. We provide an enabling environment, resources and experiences that support children to make progress in their development and learning and allow them to learn through exploration, investigation and first-hand experiences, while providing them with periods of uninterrupted time to become deeply involved in their self-led learning.

To achieve this, we use the Early Years Foundation Stage which is based upon 4 principles:

A Unique Child

Positive Relationships

Enabling Environments

Learning and Development

And which also states:

Play

“Play is essential for children’s development, building their confidence as they learn to explore, relate to others, set their own goals and solve problems. Children learn by leading their own play, and by taking part in play which is guided by adults.”

Through play our children explore and develop learning experiences, which help them make sense of the world. They have the opportunity to practise skills, develop ideas and think creatively alongside other children as well as individually. The children communicate with others as they investigate and solve problems. They have the opportunity to express fears or re-live anxious experiences in controlled and safe situations.

