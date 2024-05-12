Get the taste of Javea

By Anna Akopyan •
Croquettes at La Santa Taberna
23 restaurants in Javea are presenting their finest tapas until May 26 in the very first Tasta Xabia Tapas Route.
With the “Rutappa” mobile app, visitors of Javea´s restaurants can enjoy and rate tapas for just €4, marking their favourite tapa and taking part in a draw for three checks of €200 worth of spending in local restaurants.
The Tapas Route premiered on May 4, as described by Jose Manuel Piña from the Association of Restaurateurs of Javea, promoting “our product and local gastronomy,” focusing on the rich delicacies of the region. The Tapas Route offers unique, artisan tapas including the following.
Bendita Chuleria – Taco pasto
Ricco – Croquette dipped in honey and Mahon flakes.
Cala Viuda Bar & Restaurant – Low-temperature rib in its juice with roasted sweet potato.
La Carneceria – Smoked pulled pork taco.
The Golf Club restaurant – Meloso brioche.
Casa Grau Bistro – Rooster with shrimp and avocado.
Desnivell – Figatell mini-burger.
El Convent – Artichoke torrezno.
Bar Mercat – Leeks with Romescu sauce.
Embruix – Artichoke delight.
Isabor – Venezuelan flavor.
La Parrilla del Celler – Eggplant, honey, goat cheese and polenta.
La Trastienda Wine & Tapas Bar – Gilda Guipuzcoana anchovy.
Mavita – Pollo Mavita.
Noray – Profiterole steak tartare.
Olivo y Laurel – Octopus and prawn salad.
Palma Tapas Bar – Artichoke and Iberian dacsa coca.
Parador – Salad with prawn, mayonnaise and avocado.
Picoteo – Fish omlette.
Taberna Santa – Coqueto al foie.
Temblor Bar – Crispy plantain with prawn.
Titanic – Marinated red tuna
El Bancalet – anchovies in vinegar
Download the Rutappa app here.
