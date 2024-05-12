By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 May 2024 • 16:25

The amphitheatre at Parque Torre Leonera in Benahavis Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

Coming up next for the International Theatre Studio (ITS) is their annual Lark in The Park in the beautiful amphitheatre at Parque Torre Leonera in Benahavis.

Bring a picnic and enjoy an evening of entertainment featuring The ITS Comedy Players performing some of your favourite TV Sketch Shows, before the talented MarLu finish the night with a combination of musical theatre and dance hits.

Fiona Poole and Sheila Mellor held auditions for the new ITS Comedy Crew in April and now have a team ready to perform for the Lark in the Park on Sunday June 2 at the Parque Torre Leonera in Benahavis. Access to auditorium is from 5.30pm and the show starts at 6pm

Lark in the Park is a magical early evening event held on a Sunday outdoors in the park. There is a main act performed by ITS members followed by musical acts, and dancing is encouraged.

Everyone brings a picnic and refreshments, cushions, picnic blankets and folding seats are brought too. Candelabra is optional. Free parking is provided by the Benahavis town hall in their underground carpark.

The producers for this wonderful event are PJ Lopez and Paloma Salgado. Fiona Poole is directing. Stage manager is Miles Rendle and front of house manager is Janet Barnett.

Entry to the event is by donation on the website, the minimum donation suggested is €17.50 per person, more if you choose. Tickets are now available.

Lark in the Park is a charity event and for 2024, ITS is supporting ADANA as well as starting their 50th Anniversary ‘Build a Stage’ fund to help find a permanent home for future productions.