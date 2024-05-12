Luxury Shopping in Puerto Portals

Puerto Portals offers many high-end shopping opportunities. At this stylish port you will find global brands, expert guidance, and a warm welcome.

Barok – a distinguished name in fine jewellery since 1969, Barok showcases its handcrafted pieces made from the highest quality gold and gemstones. You will also find jewellery collections from brands such as Carrera y Carrera and Anna Maria Cammilli.

Fashion

Arias Fashion House – a fashionista’s paradise with global brands like Christian Dior, Valentino and Balmain. Heaven – Heaven has been located in the port for more than 20 years. This is a women’s boutique with a wide selection of international brands including Me 369 and Minni Rose.