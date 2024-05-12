Luxury Shopping in Puerto Portals

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 12 May 2024 • 21:41
Fine jewellery at the port
Credit: Freepik
Puerto Portals offers many high-end shopping opportunities. At this stylish port you will find global brands, expert guidance, and a warm welcome.
Barok – a distinguished name in fine jewellery since 1969, Barok showcases its handcrafted pieces made from the highest quality gold and gemstones. You will also find jewellery collections from brands such as Carrera y Carrera and Anna Maria Cammilli.
Arias Fashion House – a fashionista’s paradise with global brands like Christian Dior, Valentino and Balmain. Heaven – Heaven has been located in the port for more than 20 years. This is a women’s boutique with a wide selection of international brands including Me 369 and Minni Rose.
Marina Estrella – Boat enthusiasts should head to Marina Estella’s frontline showroom in the port. The company was founded over forty years ago and excels in meeting the power and sail boating needs of its clients.
