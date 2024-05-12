Marbella’s biggest shopping event

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 May 2024 • 14:34
Photo: Feria Outlet Marbella
The shopping you’ve been waiting for with discounts of up to 80 per cent on top brands are back at Feria Outlet in Marbella.
On the weekend of June 7, 8 and 9 you have an appointment at the Palacio de Congresos de Marbella for the best prices in fashion, footwear, accessories, home and leisure, food and much more.
Buy more while paying much less so don’t miss it. At Feria Outlet Marbella you always have thousands of products waiting for you at the best prices. Fashion, accessories, footwear, urban, cosmetics, home – everything.
Feria Outlet is where you can find the best brands to renew your wardrobe at the best price. Trousers, shirts, tops, warm clothes, all from top brands: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, The North Face to name but a few.
There will also be thousands of accessories that complements perfectly your new outfit: sunglasses, jewellery, bags and backpacks, jewellery, and much more. And then there’s cosmetics and make-up at outlet prices, great brands at prices for everyone.
Urban brands are there too, you can always find your favourites at prices that will blow your mind: Vans, DC Shoes, Dickies, Fila, Adidas, Nike and Ellesse.
Mark it in your diary and head to Marbella for a new wardrobe at bargain prices.
