MiColchón masters of rest continue to expand

By John Smith • Published: 12 May 2024 • 12:14

MiColchón the experts in ensuring perfect rest

With two additional showrooms in Antequera and Ronda, MiColchón now serves the entire province of Malaga.

The leading chain in the sector also expands its flagship store in Polígono El Viso (Maliga City), adding more than 1500m2 to its showroom.

Two new stores

The mattresses, sofas and armchairs company will complete its expansion in Malaga Province with its two new openings with the MiColchón shop in Antequera being the first to open its doors in June.

This store is located in the heart of the town, in Calle Infante Don Fernando, and will offer a wide variety of furniture ideal to provide customers with perfect rest, maintaining the high standards that characterize the brand.

In addition, on the occasion of the inauguration, the company will offer a selection of gifts whilst stocks last as well as special discounts to customers during the first few days of opening.

The opening of the MiColchón shop in Ronda is expected to take place in the summer months, although the company hopes to have it up and running as soon as possible.

These two new establishments mean that MiColchón now has 16 outlets in the provinces of Malaga and Granada but these will not be the last, as MiColchón’s growth is based on “bringing the most advanced and healthy rest closer”, consolidating itself as one of the most important corporations in the rest sector with its own network of shops.

Expansion of the Malaga flagship store

The imminent opening in the city of Granada and the expansion of MiColchón’s flagship shop in Los Vegas, located in the El Viso industrial estate in the city of Malaga, are part of the growth plans for 2024.

This extension will have more than 1,500 m2 of exhibition space, thus reinforcing the largest rest centre in Europe, as there will be almost 4,000 m2 dedicated to rest, sofas and armchairs.

It will be here where the company will present its product range, as the best waterbeds in the world, from Akva, will become available from MiColchón.

This means that most important global firms in the sector will be available to customers who can view and purchase a wide range of models manufactured by Tempur, Flex, Relax, Sealy, Hukla, Emma, Mash, Velfont, Nightland and, of course, Nessen, the exclusive brand offering from MiColchón.

This range consists of beds and mattresses designed and manufactured to achieve the best rest according to individual needs based on the physiognomy or back ailment of each person. MiColchón also offers a wide variety of payment methods and an excellent delivery, assembly and collection service.

Rest easy

MiColchón’s business philosophy is based on advising and recommending the best rest for each customer, with customer satisfaction as the main priority. The mattress specialists are the brand’s main point of value, they are experts in understanding personal ailments and advise their clients accordingly thanks to their deep knowledge.

In short, the firm is committed to innovation and a vocation for improvement, researching to adapt to all customer requirements from a therapeutic perspective that comprehensively assesses the person to find the mattress that guarantees their rest which is essential to achieve the best quality of life.

