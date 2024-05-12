Motorbikes and Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 12 May 2024 • 15:05

The end of the season for the motorbike event Credit: Mojacar Council

For seven months, the Motor AT Centre Andalucia company created a pop up event Mojacar in order to promote its business in Almeria

Motorbike winter promotion

With headquarters in Germany, the company is committed to a combination of sports tourism and general marketing of the motorbike industry.

In the period from October to the beginning of May more than 1,500 visited the display of 108 motorbikes from such impressive manufacturers as BMW, Aprilia, Yamaha and TVS, all of which were available to test drive.

The temporary base for the bikes was the Hotel Marina Playa which saw many of those visiting taking advantage of its facilities to stay over and there was even a repair and charging workshop for electric bikes.

Mojacar attracts visitors from 45 different countries, with the largest groups arriving from Germany although it is a magnet for visitors from most European countries.

Andalucian HQ

The giant Motor AT Centre company chose Mojacar for its Andalucian headquarters several years ago which is why it decided to run this special winter event there.