News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Published: 12 May 2024 • 15:16
Calpe´s farewell to Juan Santos
Credit: Calpe Council, Facebook
The Judge
The Justice of the Peace of Calpe, Juan Santos, said farewell to the municipality, replaced by Bernat Banyuls on May 10. Juan Santos spent almost 26 years as the Judge and was thanked by the Mayor, Ana Sala for his efforts.
Life Awards
The City Council presented its first Teulada-Moraira Life Awards Gala to be held on May 23. The Gala aims to give recognition to the citizens who have made significant contributions to the life, protection and care services in the municipality.
Jiu Jitsu
The sports pioneer, La Nucia, hosted the AJP International Jiu Jitsu Tour, uniting 400 athletes from more than 40 countries to participate in the Jiu Jitsu martial arts tournament, held on May 11 at the Ciutat Esportiva, Camilo Cano.
Renovations
The works on the pavement of the Domingo Crespo pavilion began in Calpe, estimated to be completed within two months. The sports centre was awarded €161,536 for the renovation by Soluciones Deportivas Ibaizabal and is expected to be improved by July.
