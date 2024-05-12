Northern Lights spotted in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 12 May 2024 • 22:16

Unexpected Beauty Image: X/ @MeteOrihuela

THE appearance of the Northern Lights throughout Spain, Ireland, the UK, and parts of the US has been one of the main stories recently. Images of the Aurora Borealis lighting up the skies have flooded social media for the past few days. Much to the surprise of the residents in the Region of Murcia this, usually polar, phenomenon made an appearance in the inland areas of the region.

Aurora Borealis Display Throughout Spain

The village of Archivel a hamlet in Caravaca de la Cruz also came alive with hues of pink. The event wasn’t limited to just Murcia; regions across Spain including Andalucia, Cataluña, Aragon, Galicia, and Valencia also reported sightings. The phenomenon was said to be caused by a geomagnetic solar storm.

¡#AuroraBoreal visible desde #España! Esta pasada madrugada (11/05/2024), a las 00:55 h, vistas hacia el norte de #Archivel, pedanía de #CaravacaDeLaCruz (#Murcia). Es muy importante que la observación sea desde un lugar sin contaminación lumínica. Imagen: Antonio Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/RmNmPRuE3B — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) May 11, 2024





