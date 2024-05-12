Opera Boutique brings Carmen to the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 May 2024 • 12:51

Carmen by Bizet Photo: Flickr CC

The magic of Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ is heading to the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Benahavis this summer. As part of the ‘Opera Boutique’ programme, this original version of Bizet’s iconic work is coming to the Costa del Sol.

It is a project that presents a new way of enjoying opera, a fusion between entertainment and the environment where it takes place. For this event, the opera ‘Carmen’ by Bizet is performed in a reduced and staged version keeping the best known arias and duets and accompanied by a piano.

With a production lasting one hour and fifteen minutes, the main parts of Bizet’s score are extracted to bring to life the story of Carmen, an opera that is one of the most performed works in the world since its premiere at the Opéra Comique in Paris in 1875.

Bizet’s “Carmen” tells us a story of, passion, love and death against the backdrop of 19th century southern Spain. Carmen is a masterpiece, both musically and lyrically, and is one of the world’s best known operas.

In the adaptation performed at Anantara Villa Padierna, its amphitheatre, located in a unique setting and surrounded by beautiful gardens, is also part of the performance. The dates to enjoy this musical experience are Thursday June 20 and Thursday July 11 at 9pm. Contact Villa Padierna for more information.