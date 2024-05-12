Preventing substance use in young people

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 May 2024 • 10:16

Using Cannabis Credit: Credit: McCutchean, Pexels

Denia City Council is launching an addiction prevention plan with 78 actions to reduce the risks of drug use among young people.

The aim of the project is to “improve the protection of the health of our minors,” as the Councillor for Social Affairs, Melani Ivars, explained. The initiative focuses on cooperation with families, the National Police and educational centres.

A survey of 350 students aged 14 to 18 in the municipality found that Denia is “below the national average” in alcohol, tobacco and cannabis consumption, but that there are cases of “binge drinking,” that need to be targeted. The study also revealed an increased use of vaping devices, which will be addressed in the municipal action plan.

The UPCCA (Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviours) will use the data collected to develop strategies to prevent addiction and will work with the National Police and education centres to promote awareness of substance effects amongst young people.

The project will also work directly with local families, managing risk factors of addiction and offering help to vulnerable families in need.

In a series of actions, a programme will collaborate with Civil Guards and nightlife establishments to ensure a reduction in substance use amongst young people in the municipality, providing security for all citizens.