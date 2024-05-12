Preventing substance use in young people

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 12 May 2024 • 10:16
Using Cannabis
Credit: Credit: McCutchean, Pexels
Denia City Council is launching an addiction prevention plan with 78 actions to reduce the risks of drug use among young people.
The aim of the project is to “improve the protection of the health of our minors,” as the Councillor for Social Affairs, Melani Ivars, explained. The initiative focuses on cooperation with families, the National Police and educational centres.
A survey of 350 students aged 14 to 18 in the municipality found that Denia is “below the national average” in alcohol, tobacco and cannabis consumption, but that there are cases of “binge drinking,” that need to be targeted. The study also revealed an increased use of vaping devices, which will be addressed in the municipal action plan.
The UPCCA (Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviours) will use the data collected to develop strategies to prevent addiction and will work with the National Police and education centres to promote awareness of substance effects amongst young people.
The project will also work directly with local families, managing risk factors of addiction and offering help to vulnerable families in need.
In a series of actions, a programme will collaborate with Civil Guards and nightlife establishments to ensure a reduction in substance use amongst young people in the municipality, providing security for all citizens.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.