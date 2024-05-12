Mallorca Singles Festival 2024

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 12 May 2024 • 20:31
Make meaningful connections in a beautful setting
Credit: Facebook
The Conscious & Curious Singles Festival returns for its ninth event in Mallorca on June 1.
This event invites singles to take part in various activities designed to encourage meaningful connections, including ‘Slow Speed-Dating’ and connection workshops.
Enjoy live music, great food and drinks in a beautiful setting. This is a non-alcohol event.
Arrival and lunch will be between 13.30 and 15.00. The main event starts at 21.00. The location is between Sant Joan and Montuiri.
This event provides a great opportunity to meet like-minded, genuinely single people in a safe and welcoming space.
For further information visit Curious Experiences on Facebook.
