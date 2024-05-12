Singles mingle in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 May 2024 • 9:33

Speed dating for singles Photo: Shutterstock / Kzenon

Many people are sick of swiping left or right and want to meet in real life, so Sol Events has planned a speed dating meeting for singles as a casual and fun way to meet other local international singles.

It’s on Friday May 24 at Le Grand Café in Málaga at 8.30pm where you’ll get the chance to meet many dates, each lasting around 5 minutes, plenty of time to see if there’s a spark. Ladies stay at the same table and gentlemen rotate.

If it’s your first time and you’re feeling a bit nervous don’t worry, most people will be attending for the first time and the fantastic hosts are on hand to help everyone feel welcome and break the ice.

To maintain an equal ratio of men and women, this is a ticketed event. Tickets at €15 can be purchased online at solevents.org and, please note that entry on the night will be based on the balance of attendees. To avoid the possibility of being turned away for Speed Dating it is strongly recommended to secure your ticket in advance.

On arrival the hosts will give you a name badge and explain how the speed dating event works. You will have the first hour to mingle and enjoy your complimentary welcome drink as everyone arrives.

You will make a note of each date on your scorecard to hand in at the end and afterwards, feel free to hang out and hopefully get a chance to pick up where you left off with one or two of your favourite dates.

And the organisers will contact you the following day with your matches. Good luck!