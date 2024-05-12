Sweden´s seventh welcome to Eurovision

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 12 May 2024 • 18:32

Eurovision in Sweden Credit: Eurovision Song Contest, Facebook

With tribes and tribulations, the Eurovision Song Contest of 2024 awarded its winner, Nemo, from Switzerland.

Malmö hosted thousands of Eurovision fans and celebrities but was concurrently crowded with pro-Palestinian protestors outside the concert venue and across the country, in response to Israel´s participation in the semi-finals.

The Israeli singer, Eden Golan, came fifth in the Eurovision finals, causing another spread of controversy. Sweden´s family duo, Marcus & Martinus made it to the top 10 but were placed 9th on the winners´ list.

Sweden is no stranger to Eurovision and has previously won seven times, breaking a record in Eurovision history but was this year succeeded by Switzerland, Croatia, Ukraine, France, Israel, Ireland, Italy and Armenia.

The 2024 representatives of Sweden, Marcus & Martinus are a duo of real-life brothers and footballers of Norwegian origin, Marcus and Martinus Gunnarsen, who performed their pop hit, “Unforgettable.”

This year, Sweden met thousands of visitors with an introductory video speech by Crown Princess Victoria, who wished the best of luck to all the contestants. The Princess later attended the show with the politician Annelie Hulthen, journalist Hanna Stjärne and Culture Minister. Parisa Liljestrand.

Despite not winning, Sweden was once again highlighted as a European centre of music and culture, becoming the competition´s country host for the seventh time in history.