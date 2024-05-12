By John Smith •
Will Smith takes to the water
Although he has kept a fairly low profile following his contretemps with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith has not been idle.
He has now launched a new team in the UIM E1 World Championship – the world’s first all-electric race boat Championship with Westbrook Racing, named after Smith’s global entertainment company.
The team joined the fleet for the second race of E1’s debut season at the E1 Venice GP over the weekend of May 11 and 12 as the series arrived in the ‘City of Water’.
This new championship event sees nine teams go head-to-head in high-octane racing at iconic global cities including Jeddah, Monaco and Hong Kong in a bid to be crowned Champions of the Water.
It seems that this is an up and coming series of events and other celebrities who are participating in E1 include Spain’s tennis legend Rafael Nadal, international DJ Steve Aoki, footballing superstar Didier Drogba, F1 hero Sergio Perez and Grammy award-winning musician Marc Anthony who will be touring Spain this summer.
With more than 265 million followers across social media, Smith will use his global platform to help elevate the world of electric sports and mobility together with the shared goal of creating a more sustainable future.
Commenting on his latest investment, Smith said: “As a fan of racing, the opportunity to be part of the E1 fleet and play a role in realizing its broader vision got me very inspired. The entire Westbrook team is truly excited to bring Westbrook Racing to the water and join such an amazing group for this race.”
