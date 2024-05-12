Wine or music, take your pick

By John Smith •
Published: 12 May 2024 • 19:07
Football legends visited Bodega PRADOREY
Credit: Bodega PRADOREY
If you enjoy your wine and will be in Mojacar on May 28 then a rather special event is taking place from 8pm at Bar Pública, Plaza Nueva Multi Centro.
They have teamed up with the prestigious Bodega PRADOREY in the Ribera del Duero region to offer a wine tasting evening which will be accompanied by a selection of cheeses and exclusive Galician meats.
The tasting starts at 8pm and you have to reserve your place in advance which will cost €35 per person by calling 648 009 515.
The winery is housed in a 16th building purchased by Queen Isabella and if guests enjoy the wine tasting, they could consider visiting the Bodega and staying at the Royal Inn nestled in the heart of the 3,000 hectare estate.
Another option on the same weekend and also in Mojacar is three nights of music.
No less than six excellent musicians from the Costa del Sol who often work together are transferring their talents to Mojacar for a one off musical weekend.
Between them, Michelle Daniels, Ricky Lavazza, Mark T Connor, Ron Howells and two other performers will create a three night extravaganza which will see stunningly accurate recreations of the sounds of Cher, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and the Bee Gees, plus possibly a few more.
The package includes full board at the Marina Playa Hotel in Mojacar from May 27 to 29 as well as entry to every show and costs €349 per person.
Call 722 490 013 to make your reservation.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
