Wine or music, take your pick

By John Smith • Published: 12 May 2024 • 19:07

Football legends visited Bodega PRADOREY Credit: Bodega PRADOREY

If you enjoy your wine and will be in Mojacar on May 28 then a rather special event is taking place from 8pm at Bar Pública, Plaza Nueva Multi Centro.

Fine wine tasting

They have teamed up with the prestigious Bodega PRADOREY in the Ribera del Duero region to offer a wine tasting evening which will be accompanied by a selection of cheeses and exclusive Galician meats.

The tasting starts at 8pm and you have to reserve your place in advance which will cost €35 per person by calling 648 009 515.

The winery is housed in a 16th building purchased by Queen Isabella and if guests enjoy the wine tasting, they could consider visiting the Bodega and staying at the Royal Inn nestled in the heart of the 3,000 hectare estate.

Another option on the same weekend and also in Mojacar is three nights of music.

Top tribute artists visit Mojacar

No less than six excellent musicians from the Costa del Sol who often work together are transferring their talents to Mojacar for a one off musical weekend.

Between them, Michelle Daniels, Ricky Lavazza, Mark T Connor, Ron Howells and two other performers will create a three night extravaganza which will see stunningly accurate recreations of the sounds of Cher, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and the Bee Gees, plus possibly a few more.

The package includes full board at the Marina Playa Hotel in Mojacar from May 27 to 29 as well as entry to every show and costs €349 per person.

Call 722 490 013 to make your reservation.