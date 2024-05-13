By Anna Ellis •
If you’ve taken a dip in the waters off Alicante’s beaches lately, you’ve likely noticed that the sea feels cooler compared to last year.
But don’t be fooled into thinking this signals a cooler summer ahead.
Forecasts predict scorching temperatures once again, making a refreshing swim in a couple of months a distant memory.
Currently, temperatures hover around 18 degrees Celsius, but within a month, they’ll climb to 23 degrees, reaching 27 degrees by mid-July.
In August 2023, the province experienced record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees.
Just a year ago, sea temperatures off Alicante were 21.5 degrees, 3.5 degrees higher than now, resembling Caribbean conditions.
And this year looks to be no different, with sea temperatures expected to soar once again, possibly breaking records.
According to Jorge Olcina, director of the UA Climatology Laboratory, this year’s cooler sea temperatures are attributed to an abundance of westerly winds during winter and spring, causing a phenomenon known as “upwelling,” where cold waters from deeper layers rise to the surface, cooling the sea.
However, in a few weeks, temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching around 23 degrees by mid-June and nearly 27 degrees by mid-July.
