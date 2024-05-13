An introduction to Casares

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 19:16

Welcome to Casares Photo: Facebook / Turismo Casares

Would you like to walk on the cobblestones built centuries ago by Iberians, Phoenicians and Romans, and at the same time meet Blas Infante, considered the father of the Andalucian homeland? Take the car and head for Casares, a town on the Western Costa del Sol that will welcome you with all the charms of a traditional white village and much more.

The village, declared a Historic-Artistic Site, is considered one of the most beautiful in Spain. Its origin, according to tradition, dates back to Roman times, when Julius Caesar ordered it to be built in gratitude for having been cured by bathing in the Baños de la Hedionda; however, the present-day centre is of Arab origin.

Many tourists begin their visit to Casares at the birthplace of Blas Infante, which provides an insight into the life of the man officially considered the father of Andalucia thanks to the fragments of his life and works that are still preserved inside his home. In addition, its rooms house temporary exhibitions of works by local artists. The building is also one of the municipality’s tourist offices.

Casares Castle is another must-see in this municipality in Malaga. It is located in the highest part of the village and the valleys, hills and coastal plains stretching from the Serranía de Ronda to the Bay of Algeciras can be seen from its preserved walls.