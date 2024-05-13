By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 10:59
Chairman, Tony Jenkins, welcomes new Shipmate, John Donaldson. Image: RNATB.
At the recent monthly meeting of the RNATB in May, 51 participants, including two new joiners and two guests, gathered to congratulate four new members.
During this occasion, the new members, John Donaldson (Ex Royal Marine), his partner Cherylle Murry, and Poline and Graham Humphrey, civilians affiliated with the National Theatre, received their Membership Cards and Badges.
With this, they officially became RNATB (Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch) Shipmates (S/M’s), marking a diverse and inclusive addition to the association.
This event underscores the association’s commitment to unity, loyalty, patriotism, and comradeship, embodying the ethos of the RNATB.
Members uphold core values centred around the Seven Cs of Comradeship: Companionship, Community, Connection, Compassion, Care, Commemoration, and Celebration.
Together, they enjoy formal and social events while providing support to one another in times of need.
During the meeting, S/M Joan Ward was applauded as she received her Independent Auditors Badge from the Chairman.
The agenda also included updates on upcoming social events and an entertaining presentation by S/M Graham Shelton, affectionately known as ‘Schoolie,’ who delved into the unique language of the Royal Navy, or “Jack Speak.”
This month’s presentation, titled ‘Women at Sea,’ highlighted the evolution of women’s roles on military ships from Admiral Lord Nelson’s era to the present day. S/M Amanda Clancy, a former Royal Navy Petty Officer, shared her lighthearted experiences and insights into her naval career.
The meeting also featured ‘Tot Time,’ a tradition where members toast important occasions with a measure of rum, and concluded with a raffle.
With anticipation, members look forward to the next gathering in June.
The RNATB, a UK-registered charity, welcomes all serving or retired military Veterans and civilians to join their ranks.
Monthly meetings take place on the 1st Wednesday of each month at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant in Alicante.
For further inquiries or to join, interested individuals can contact the Chairman, Tony Jenkins by email at ChairmanRNATB@gmail.com, by phone at (+34) 693866709 or by WhatsApp at (+44) 70576117222.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
