Published: 13 May 2024 • 21:51
Casares is in line for best village award
Casares has been selected as a candidate to receive the Best Tourism Village recognition awarded by UN Tourism, the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.
Best Tourism Villages is an initiative that recognises villages that are committed to sustainability and are outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations, with recognised cultural and natural assets.
UN Tourism requires applicants to be villages with low population density and a maximum population of 15,000 inhabitants, located in a landscape with an important presence of traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock or fishing, and which share the values and lifestyle of the community.
In relation to the areas of evaluation, nine areas are assessed: cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, tourism development and value chain integration, tourism governance, infrastructure and connectivity, and health and safety.
Villages awarded the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages label will receive a plaque valid for three years and they will gain international visibility as examples of rural destinations that preserve and promote their landscapes, their cultural diversity, as well as their local values.
