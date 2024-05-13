Cartagena: Night at the Museum

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 May 2024 • 7:00

Experience culture come alive after dark Image: Facebook/La Noche de los Museos de Cartagena

ON May 18, Cartagena will host the Night of Museums event, offering over 200 free activities and extended museum hours until 1 am. This event aims to promote the museums and other places of interest throughout the city.

Cartagena Gears Up for Museum Night with Over 200 Free Activities

Under the theme ‘Museums for Education and Research’, this year promises plenty of activities and events, from foodie fun to guided tours of historical landmarks. There will be cinema, exhibitions, and concerts, alongside guided tours of the Carmen Conde Museum.

Iconic venues like the Arqva Museum and Roman Theatre Museum will welcome visitors, alongside many other museums all offering free admission on the night.

Transport Updates and Hotel Deals

Transportation-wise, a circular bus route, and extended local bus lines will facilitate movement.

Additionally, Cartagena hotels offer a 10 per cent discount for guests staying over the weekend, coupled with a guided tour of the Consistorial Palace.

Origins of The Night of the Museums

The Night of the Museums event is a global phenomenon celebrated in various cities around the world. Originating in Berlin in 1997, where museums opened their doors late into the night, the concept has since spread internationally.

For More Information

Other towns throughout Murcia will hold separate events like Lorca and San Pedro del Pinatar. For more information see www.lanochedelosmuseos.cartagena.es or your local town hall.

