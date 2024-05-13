Cartagena: Night at the Museum

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 7:00
Experience culture come alive after dark
Image: Facebook/La Noche de los Museos de Cartagena
ON May 18, Cartagena will host the Night of Museums event, offering over 200 free activities and extended museum hours until 1 am. This event aims to promote the museums and other places of interest throughout the city.
Under the theme ‘Museums for Education and Research’, this year promises plenty of activities and events, from foodie fun to guided tours of historical landmarks. There will be cinema, exhibitions, and concerts, alongside guided tours of the Carmen Conde Museum.
Iconic venues like the Arqva Museum and Roman Theatre Museum will welcome visitors, alongside many other museums all offering free admission on the night.
Transportation-wise, a circular bus route, and extended local bus lines will facilitate movement.
Additionally, Cartagena hotels offer a 10 per cent discount for guests staying over the weekend, coupled with a guided tour of the Consistorial Palace.
The Night of the Museums event is a global phenomenon celebrated in various cities around the world. Originating in Berlin in 1997, where museums opened their doors late into the night, the concept has since spread internationally.
Other towns throughout Murcia will hold separate events like Lorca and San Pedro del Pinatar. For more information see www.lanochedelosmuseos.cartagena.es or your local town hall.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.