Casares gastro market

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 20:35

The old cinema of Casares Photo: Casares Town Hall

The project to convert the old cinema in Casares into a gastro market is moving forward.

The mayor of Casares, Juan Luis Villalón, met with the regional delegate for Tourism and Culture of the Junta de Andalucía to try to make progress on strategic issues for the municipality. One of the most important: the project to convert the old cinema of the municipality into a gastronomic and tourist centre.

The Town Hall needs the green light from the Junta on the preliminary project already presented in order to continue advancing in the drafting of the definitive design. t has been agreed that technicians from the Junta de Andalucía will come to Casares to decide whether the building should be refurbished or demolished.

Also discussed at the meeting was the need to speed up the procedures for the granting of licences for this and other minor. According to the mayor, as the Casares town centre is a Historic-Artistic Site, all building permits have to go through the Culture Department for a hearing. Precisely for this reason, the aim is to improve communication in order to speed up the process.

In practice this will mean that the Junta will now transfer the responsibility for the granting of building permits to the Town Hall itself, “which will allow us to facilitate the procedures for our neighbours and speed up the granting of licences in the historic quarter“, said the Mayor.