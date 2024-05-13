By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 9:13

Photo: Aloha Golf Club

Horizonte Proyecto Hombre is holding a new edition of its Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday May 25 at the Aloha Golf Club with the aim of raising funds for the maintenance of its prevention and treatment programs.

Horizonte works in the field of prevention and treatment of addictions and other emotional difficulties due to the experience, rigour and effectiveness of its actions. They are professionals with long experience in the prevention and treatment of addictions to improve the quality of life of vulnerable people and groups by promoting responsible attitudes.

The game mode of this tournament will be Individual Stableford and the price (which includes a welcome pack) is €30 for members and €130 for non-members. Registration will remain open until Thursday, May 23 and anybidy interested in taking part and supporting this worthy cause can make their reservation by contacting the Aloha Golf Club directly: email to reservations@clubdegolfaloha.com or telephone +34 952 90 70 85