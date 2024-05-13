Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 May 2024 • 18:16

Costa Blanca South: Social Social. Image: The Emerald Isle.

Fleetwood Mac

In honour of Norwegian Constitution Day, The Emerald Isle proudly presents its tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

This spectacular tribute brings your favourite songs such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Rhiannon,” and “Landslide” to the stage, delivering performances that will have audiences on their feet and reminiscing about the heyday of the iconic Fleetwood Mac lineup.

Join the fun at The Emerald Isle, located at Urbanisation La Florida, Calle Marte 2, 03189.

For more information, visit the website at emeraldislespain.com or call (+34) 965 327 138.

Mark your calendars for May 17 at 2:00 PM.

Music & Pizza

Enjoy an afternoon of live music featuring Valentino Vasi at Restaurante Pizzeria Pisa.

Mark your calendars for May 23, from 3:00.PM until 5:00.PM.

Tickets are priced at €5, which includes your choice of a small beer, glass of wine, or soft drink.

Pizza is available from 4:00.PM with the full menu on offer from €5:00.PM onwards.

To book your tickets, visit the restaurant at Plaza Sierra Castilla 6 in Urb La Marina, San Fulgencio.

Alternatively, you can call or WhatsApp (+34) 633238995.

Bingo & Quiz

Every Tuesday night, Boochies proudly presents Antony and Nigel’s Music Quiz and Rock n Roll Bingo.

The quiz kicks off promptly at 7:30 PM.

For aficionados of rock, disco, Motown, country, and Glam Rock from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s, this is the event for you.

Following the quiz, stick around for DJ music and dancing until midnight.

For further details, visit Boochies Bar and Restaurant at Av. Río Nalón, 50, 30710 Los Alcázares or give us a call at (+34) 711 05 60 85.

Summer Evening

Enjoy an unforgettable summer evening at The Bar, Guardamar Park, Rincon la Luna.

Costa Blanca Events is excited to present a night of entertainment in support of Rock Against Cancer.

Delight in an Il Divo Tribute, followed by a toe-tapping Cher Tribute.

But wait, there’s more!

Experience the magic of ATLANTIS live band – guitar legends, followed by Cliff and the Shadows Tribute.

Tickets are available online for €12 at costablanca.events or €15 at the gate.

Enjoy complimentary parking. Food and drinks are available at the bar but please note that this is a cash-only event.

Join the fun on June 8, starting at 5 PM.

Lady Jazz

At Quesada’s Restaurant Budapest, Saturdays evenings are reserved for Live Music with the Fantastic Lady Jazz.

The music kicks off at 7:30 PM sharp.

Located at Avenida del Mar 2, the restaurant offers an evening menu as well as an à la carte menu.

Reservations are a must!

Indulge in the Chateaubriand for 2, served with oven-roasted vine tomatoes, sautéed vegetables, fresh mashed potatoes, homemade chunky chips, mushrooms, and three homemade sauces (peppercorn, béarnaise, and garlic butter sauce).

Plus, enjoy a glass of cava, all for just €90.00 per couple.

To book your spot or for further details, call the restaurant at (+34) 966717406 or WhatsApp Teresa at (+34) 634328466.

Beetle Drive

Cheers Bar at Urb Marina-Commercial, 21, 03177 in San Fulgencio invites you to join in the La Marina Streets Cat Beetle Drive!

Have an afternoon filled with fun and games, all for a good cause.

Tickets are only €3, and 100 per cent of the ticket money will go towards helping our furry friends.

It is requested that you arrive promptly at 3:30 PM on May 23, ready to start playing at 4:00 PM.

Booking in advance is advisable as there is a limit to 60 people capacity.

For more information, visit Cheers Bar or check out the La Marina Street Cats Group on Facebook.

Don’t miss out on the chance to have a great time while supporting a worthy cause!