Djokovic knocked out in Rome

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 May 2024 • 0:26

Djokovic's Rome stumble Image: Shutterstock/ FiledIMAGE

Novak Djokovic suffered an unexpected defeat in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, failing to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in his career. The Serbian tennis star faced Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo, showcasing a performance far below his usual standard.

Challenges On and Off the Court

This defeat comes on the heels of a recent incident where Djokovic was accidentally struck in the head by a water bottle while signing autographs after a match. The impact left him feeling dizzy and nauseous, contributing to his performance issues in the subsequent match. Djokovic was able to find the funny side and turned up the following day wearing a helmet.

Impact of the Incident

Addressing reporters in the press room shortly after his departure from the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, Djokovic expressed his concern about his performance. The world No. 1 said he felt disconnected when talking about his straight-sets loss, 6-2, 6-3.

At 36 years old, the six-time champion in Rome had previously defeated Corentin Moutet in his first match of the ATP Masters 1000. However, he encountered a setback when the metal water bottle fell on his head while leaving the court.

When asked if the incident had influenced his performance against Tabilo, Djokovic mentioned a different training session feeling off-balance, and lacking coordination during the match.

Djokovic’s Reflections: Looking Ahead

Despite the loss, Djokovic praised his opponent, acknowledging Tabilo’s skills and congratulating him on their first encounter on the ATP tour.

Looking ahead, Djokovic admitted the need for improvement in all aspects of his game if he aims to secure his 25th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. With a current season record of 12-5, Djokovic recognises the challenges ahead as he strives for success in upcoming tournaments.

