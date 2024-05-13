Family brunch launches in Puerto Banus

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 7:54

Photo: Facebook / Jacks Smokehouse

Candypants Dubai are bringing their well-known Family Brunch Brand to the sun-soaked shores of Marbella, in collaboration with ClubsComplete Europe renowned for their fantastic kids’ extracurricular activities spanning an impressive 17 years worldwide.

ClubsComplete organise several camps around the world during school holidays every year. They gained their first partner schools in Southern Spain in 2012 and now operate in several countries in Europe and the Middle East. Candypants were winners of the Best Party Brunch 2023 from What’s On Awards and winners of Best Party Brunch 2022 by Time Out Awards

Mark your calendars out because, on Saturday May 18, they are launching in Marbella with the ultimate family bash at Jacks Smokehouse in Puerto Banus, and you won’t want to miss it. It’s shaping up to be a day of delicious eats, laughter, and all-around good times.

Imagine sinking your teeth into fluffy pancakes or savoring crispy bacon while soaking up the Spanish sunshine. And for the kids, Clubs Complete has a lineup of exciting activities that’ll keep them entertained for hours on end, while the Mums and Dads can relive their party days with a Candypants resident DJ flying in to entertain.

So pack your sunscreen and your appetite because this isn’t just any brunch – it’s a family affair you’ll remember for years to come! See you there.